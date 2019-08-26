New Program Links Empty Nesters with Those Looking to Homeshare

Sponsored Content by Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

By definition an empty-nester is someone of a certain age who still lives independently but no longer has family members in the house.

And while some choose to downsize in this situation, others want to age in place. And now there’s a great option to help them.

We look at a new way to homeshare that’s bridging the gap between generations.

WEBSITE: Nesterly

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



