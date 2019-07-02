New Policy on Drowning Prevention Raises Awareness of Risks

Sponsored Content by Goldfish Swim School

Every day, three children drown in the U.S. It’s a sad statistic, but one we can change with awareness and education. To that end, a new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics regarding swim lessons is once again driving home the importance of water safety.

Check out the segment below with Lisa Armitage, owner of Goldfish Swim School – Dublin, Goldfish Swim School – Westerville and Goldfish Swim School – Lewis Center and Dr. Sarah Denny, the study’s lead author.

