New Peanut Allergy Treatment from Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians

Sponsored Content by Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians

Peanut allergy is the second most common food allergy in children. It affects about 1 in 50 kids. And about 1 in 200 carry the allergy into adulthood.

It’s scary because the physical reactions can be so extreme.

But today there is new hope! We talked with Dr. Friedman about a new treatment for peanut allergy sufferers.

WEBSITE: Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

