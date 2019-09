Sponsored Content by Bay’s

If you’re looking for great food, Central Ohio will not disappoint!

And coming soon, a new twist on an established Bexley restaurant will be unveiled to the public.

We talked with the owner of Bay’s about his plans for a new venture with great local food.

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.