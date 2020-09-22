New Interactive Website Helps Create Personalized Chronic Pain Plans

Sponsored Content by Sunbeam

While we’re all so focused on the coronavirus, we may lose sight of the number one reason people still go to the doctor… pain! More than 50 million people in the U.S. live with chronic pain, daily. For 20 million the pain is debilitating. It comes at a huge cost… $635 billion a year in medical bills and lost productivity.

A recent survey conducted by the U.S. Pain Foundation in collaboration with Sunbeam reveals that many individuals are unable to access pain care because of high costs, restrictive insurance policies and transportation or mobility issues. A large majority say they rely on self-management strategies, such as heat and cold therapy, calling them “effective” or “somewhat effective” for pain management.

Sunbeam is collaborating with the U.S. Pain Foundation for September’s Pain Awareness Month to call attention to the real-life barriers chronic pain patients face in accessing proper pain treatment. This year’s theme, #MyPainPlan, focuses on the vital importance of an individualized, multidisciplinary, multimodal approach to pain care.

WEBSITE: Pain Awareness Month