New Home and Design Trends at BIA Parade of Homes

Sponsored Content by BIA Parade of Homes

People are praising both the builders and designers of this year’s BIA Parade of Homes and with good reason.

The innovative concept neighborhood of Evans Farm in Lewis Center is pushing the boundaries of what we think about suburban living.

WEBSITE: BIA Parade of Homes

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



