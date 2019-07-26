New Bridal Collection from Forevermark

Sponsored Content by Forevermark

Modern couples are saying “I Do” in some unconventional ways these days. Vows like, I take you to be my partner in splitting the bills or I vow never to steal the covers, whatever works!

The honesty that exists in real life relationships is what the brand new, just launched Forevermark bridal collection is all about.

WEBSITE: Forevermark Diamonds

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



