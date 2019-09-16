New Big Boy Burger Options

Sponsored Content by Frisch’s Big Boy

It may seem like there’s only so much you can do with a burger. But in the hands of the creative minds at Frisch’s Big Boy, they’re once again proving the options are endless.

We got a taste of their newest additions to the Big Boy Burger menu.

WEBSITE: Frisch’s Big Boy

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

