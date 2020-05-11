Neuroscientist Reveals Simple Ways You Can Put the Brakes on Fear & Anxiety

As we’re all in panic mode trying to protect ourselves physically from the Coronavirus, our mental health is paying the price. A recent study by Total Brain finds that more than half of Americans admit they’re suffering from anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and 20% of those respondents say they are very anxious, and the numbers are RISING.

The mental health fallout from the pandemic is rea!. We may feel the world is out of control, but how we handle our mental health is IN OUR control.

Evian Gordon, MD, PhD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of the Total Brain mental health and wellness monitoring and support APP, discusses ways to help reduce our fears and increase calmness.

WEBSITE: Total Brain