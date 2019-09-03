Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Cat. 3 Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas

Navigating the Home Buying Market

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by PenFed Credit Union

If you’re in the market for a home, the process may seem daunting. This rings true whether you’re a first-time home buyer or a current homeowner considering a move.

If you’re going to successfully navigate the mortgage market today and come out of it a new homeowner, don’t fall behind on learning the do’s and don’ts of the process, know which options are available to you and avoid common mistakes.

WEBSITE: PenFed Credit Union

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools