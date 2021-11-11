Sponsored Content by Edmunds

According to a recent Edmunds survey, nearly 40% of car shoppers have encountered issues with a shortage of new vehicle inventory and 33% of car shoppers said that the lack of inventory has affected their timeline to buy a new vehicle. Edmunds’ data also shows competition among shoppers for the limited number of cars on the lot is fierce; one in 12 new vehicles sold the same day that they hit the dealer lot, nearly half of all new vehicles sold within the first week, and almost two thirds of all new vehicles sold within the first two weeks.

Since car shoppers can’t expect to see the same discounts or options they normally would during Black Friday and end-of-year holiday events, what should they do if they need to buy a car? Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights has a holiday car shopping game plan.

