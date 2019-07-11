Natural Stone for Your Home at Konkus Marble & Granite

Sponsored Content by Konkus Marble & Granite

There’s something about walking into a kitchen that has a natural stone design. Marble and granite counter tops look and feel luxurious and they’re becoming the standard for new home construction.

So where do you get just the right look? The pros at Konkus Marble & Granite know just how to get you there. You can visit their showroom or check out their work in some of this year’s BIA Parade of Homes.

WEBSITE: Konkus Marble & Granite

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

