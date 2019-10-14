Nationwide ABSee Program Brings Free Eye Exams and Glasses to Children

Sponsored Content by Pearle Vision

Powered by Pearle Vision and the global vision care non-profit OneSight, ABSee launched on World Sight Day (October 10th) to help school-aged children nationwide see clearly. ABSee is a new program that will ensure that every child, especially those with financial need, has the access to eye care and corrective eyewear they need to unlock their true potential.

Corrected vision has been proven to help students become twice as successful in school. As part of ABSee, the program will be visiting schools across North America with the vision van to provide eye care and glasses at no cost to those children in need.

In addition, each of the more than 500 Pearle Vision EyeCare Centers across North America will be engaging patients to help increase both the number of clinics and children being helped at those clinics, and further, support ABSee by engaging with the local community and schools to set up additional volunteer events and fundraisers.

WEBSITE: Pearle Vision, OneSight, ABSee

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



