Mukha Spa: Foundation is the Key to Makeup Success

Sponsored Content by Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi Spa

Any ladies out there guilty of having seven bottles of foundation at any given time? Mainly because you can’t figure out exactly what color your face is?

The struggle is real, but it doesn’t have to be!

The make up experts at Mukha Spa will create a foundation specifically for you and your skin color.

WEBSITE: Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-spa

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

