Sponsored Content by National MS Society

Every day, regular people in Central Ohio are going above and beyond to help others.

It’s why the National MS Society and its Ohio Buckeye Chapter are honorary several local champions.

WEBSITE: National MS Society: The Ohio Buckeye Chapter

The above video and article is a paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.