MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A man who had 435 grams of fentanyl and $10,000 in cash received a 10 to 12-and-a-half year prison sentence, which was upheld in appeals court on Monday.

Travon Floyd was sentenced in November 2020 after pleading guilty of two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, and appealed the sentence. But his prison term was upheld in the Third District Court of Appeals, said Ray Grogan, Marion County prosecutor in a social media post.