More Women are Making Financial Planning a Priority

Sponsored Content by Fidelity Investments

2020 has certainly been a year like no other, with women being disproportionately impacted. We continue to see women juggling more roles than ever before, taking on more responsibilities at home and leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men, leaving many wondering how that will impact them financially.

A recent study by Fidelity Investments finds that while nearly 4-in-10 women are considering stepping back from work due to increased caregiving responsibilities, financial planning has emerged as a top priority. In fact, more than two-thirds of women (67%) say they have become more actively engaged in managing their money since COVID-19 set in.

Fidelity has seen more women than ever reaching out with questions ranging from how much to save for emergencies, to what to do with investments during so much economic uncertainty, to planning for unexpected life events.

WEBSITE: Fidelity, Women Talk Money