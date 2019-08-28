Micro-Chipping, What it is and Why it’s Important

Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital

You’re driving along and out of the corner of your eye you spot a dog. He’s alone with no leash or collar.

What do you do, who should you call?

We talk stray dog laws and micro-chipping 101 with Dr. G.

WEBSITE: Rascal Animal Hospital

Speak for the Unspoken

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



