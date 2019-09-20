Mental Health & Our Kids

Sponsored Content by Franklin County Children Services

In some way, mental illness touches everyone.

And for children especially, the statistics are sobering with one in five children living with a mental illness.

So FCCS and Nationwide Children’s Hospital are on a national mission to break the silence surrounding children’s mental health.

We talked about this issue and the “On Our Sleeves” campaign.

WEBSITE: On Our Sleeves

Franklin County Children Services

