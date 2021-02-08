Mental Health Management, Especially for Parents, with Teladoc

Sponsored Content by Teladoc

Telehealth mental health and specialty visits are spiking at over 500% compared to last year alone. Many parents had to give up their careers – or reduce job responsibilities in 2020 to stay home with their children. Parents are struggling to keep it together and get everything done, whether they’re a teacher, full-time caregiver or working from home – or all three at the same time. Many have taken on the role of chief worry officer when it comes to the health of their family.

the spike in mental health issues and how parents can take steps to care for themselves while supporting their families during this unprecedented time.

