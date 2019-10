Sponsored Content by MediGold

The annual enrollment period for Medicare is open. And with that comes a lot of questions.

MediGold offers Medicare advantage plans, covering services regular Medicare does not.

They can walk you through the process and answer any questions.

WEBSITE: MediGold

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.