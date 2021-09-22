Medicare Annual Enrollment Starts October 15th, What You Need to Know

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is almost here; the time (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) when people can select or make changes to their Medicare coverage for the year ahead.

The need for clear information on Medicare is great and growing as more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day. It is estimated that by 2030, more than 80 million Americans will be eligible for Medicare. People should be aware of their options and what different Medicare plans can offer.

You may be enrolling in Medicare for the first time; you may be looking to change coverage during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period; you may be helping a loved one with their Medicare decisions. No matter your situation, now is the time to learn more about how to select the right Medicare plan.

WEBSITE: Get to Know Medicare

