Matt Barnes Shares the Mission of the Red Shoe Society

The Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio has served thousands of families with children being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, giving them support in their deepest time of need.

The Red Shoe Society is a group of young professionals dedicated to supporting the efforts of the house through fundraising and volunteer events.

WEBSITE: Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Ohio

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

