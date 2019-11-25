Breaking News
Body found in Dayton home is that of missing Mansfield woman, police say

Matt Barnes Shares the Mission of the Red Shoe Society

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

The Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio has served thousands of families with children being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, giving them support in their deepest time of need.

The Red Shoe Society is a group of young professionals dedicated to supporting the efforts of the house through fundraising and volunteer events.

WEBSITE: Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Ohio

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools