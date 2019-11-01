Mastering Eye Makeup

Sponsored Content by Mukha Spa

Making your eyes pop without looking over done is what most women want in their eye makeup.

Tim Maurer, owner of Mukha Spa has tips for creating the perfect eye look and for some it might start with throwing out the black eyeliner.

WEBSITE: Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-spa

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

