Managing Multiple Sclerosis Relapses

Sponsored Content by Zeposia

MS is a disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves, creating damaging lesions that make it harder for signals to travel between each nerve cell, or a “signal breakdown.”

With 85% of patients initially diagnosed with relapsing forms of MS, ongoing treatment is critical to addressing this devastating neurological disease. Each person can respond differently to MS medications, which is why having treatment options is so important.

Recently, ZEPOSIA® (ozanimod), a new oral therapy, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease.

