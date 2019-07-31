Maintaining Great Hair and Hair Color

Sponsored Content by Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-Spa

Gone are the days when dark roots and brassy hair passed as a good dye job.

We do better because we know better.

It’s why stylists like Damon Givens with Mukha Spa are sought after for their skills.

We got some tips for great color and style and maintaining healthy, beautiful hair.

WEBSITE: Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-spa

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



