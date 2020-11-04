Looking For Creative Homeschool Ideas? Try Tackling A New Language

Sponsored Content by Rosetta Stone

With coronavirus still affecting our everyday lives, and many schools still closed, families are looking for ideas to stay creative in the homeschool classroom. How about learning a new language?

Boosting your kids’ language skills while they’re at home can be fun and easier than you might think! At-home language learning can be highly effective, yet simple and convenient. With the right tools, kids can learn languages online that most US schools don’t offer, and will be inspired to discover global cultures and learn lifelong skills for future careers.

WEBSITE: Rosetta Stone