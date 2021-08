Sponsored Content by G&J Pepsi, Giant Eagle

Over the past couple months, NBC4 has been sharing the stories of people in our community who are making a difference.

Like Nikki McCarthy, a woman who created an incredible organization after losing her own daughter to cancer.

Sam’s Fans now brings music and art therapy into hospitals around the state.

Nikki was nominated by her mom for our “Highlight a Local Hero” contest sponsored by G&J Pepsi and Giant Eagle.

WEBSITE: Sam’s Fans