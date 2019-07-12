Local Filmmaker Empowers Abuse Survivors to Speak Up

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Danielle Smith

Finding your own voice. Speaking up in defense of yourself. We all want to believe we have the confidence to do just that.

However, it can be one of the toughest things we attempt, especially for a child of abuse.

That’s why survivor, advocate, and filmmaker Danielle Smith created “Don’t Be Quiet”. A powerful film and movement encouraging people to speak up about abuse to empower themselves and others.

WEBSITE: Local Film “Don’t Be Quiet”

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools