Local Doctor with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Shares Personal Passion for Cancer Support Community Central Ohio

Treating the whole person is something many medical offices strive to do and something that helps many cancer patients thrive.

It’s what the folks at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation have made their mission as they support an incredible organization that does the same, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio.

We hear from one Columbus doctor about her personal passion for supporting CSC.

