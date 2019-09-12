Local Doctor Shares Her Own Journey with Cancer to Help Others

Over the years, we have chatted with Dr. Carol Clinton of Timeless Skin Solutions about her professional career.

But now she is getting personal, as September marks Ovarian Cancer Month.

As someone who continues to fight her own battle with the disease, she does all she can to raise awareness.

WEBSITE: Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio

