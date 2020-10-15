Local Car Dealer Steps Up to Help Their Community

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Hyundai of Ohio

What does it mean to be a good business?

Is it offering a stellar product with innovation and strong customer service?

Is it a company committed to giving back to the community it serves?

For Keith Dennis of Dennis Hyundai , it’s all of the above.

Recently Hyundai was the sponsor of Hispanic Heritage Month here on NBC4, an example of one of the many ways this car maker helps keep our city a great place to live.

WEBSITE: Hyundai Hope on Wheels
Dennis Automotive

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools