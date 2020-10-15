Local Car Dealer Steps Up to Help Their Community

Sponsored Content by Hyundai of Ohio

What does it mean to be a good business?

Is it offering a stellar product with innovation and strong customer service?

Is it a company committed to giving back to the community it serves?

For Keith Dennis of Dennis Hyundai , it’s all of the above.

Recently Hyundai was the sponsor of Hispanic Heritage Month here on NBC4, an example of one of the many ways this car maker helps keep our city a great place to live.

WEBSITE: Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Dennis Automotive