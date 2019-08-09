Local Businesses Support Clear the Shelters, to Find Animals Forever Homes

More than a quarter of a million shelter dogs and pets have found their forever homes, thanks to the nationwide effort “clear the shelters.”  

NBC4 is proud to once again host this adoption event, along with local community partner Atlas Butler.  

