LMHS Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program

Sponsored Content by Licking Memorial Health Systems

The very first line of the mission statement for Licking Memorial Health Systems says very clearly, dedicated to improving the health of the community.

And it’s not just a mission statement but rather an active mantra that is constantly evolving with the needs of the people they serve.

And when you improve the overall health of the community, you’re taking big steps to preventing dangerous chronic health problems.

One way they’re working to help is with their fruit and vegetable prescription program.

WEBSITE: Licking Memorial Health Systems

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



