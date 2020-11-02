Live Forward with Local Businesses and Experience Columbus

Sponsored Content by Experience Columbus

It’s no secret that stores, restaurants and just about every local owner has had to pivot their business models over the last several months.

And when it comes to those locally owned businesses, Experience Columbus has been a vital resource, launching their “Live Forward” campaign.

It’s designed to help organizations put the health and safety of their customers at the forefront of operations.

And they hope, it will also help revitalize the local tourism and economy of our city.

WEBSITE: Experience Columbus