Sponsor: Cleaner Columbus
Most people don’t let their trash build up on their kitchen floor, so why do we let it accumulate on our streets and sidewalks? We deserve a Cleaner Columbus and an upcoming event will allow us all to lend a hand!
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsor: Cleaner Columbus
Most people don’t let their trash build up on their kitchen floor, so why do we let it accumulate on our streets and sidewalks? We deserve a Cleaner Columbus and an upcoming event will allow us all to lend a hand!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now