We all have insecurities about the way we look, and for some it might be a thin upper lip. Shawn Ireland talks with Dr. Nicole Pheifer with Northstar Family Dental about how getting a small Botox injection or a lip flip can improve that smile you might be self conscious about. This quick and easy process takes only 5 minutes to complete and lasts up to 3 months!