Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign

Teachers taught you to read, and if you were listening during math, they probably also taught you that $1 BILLION – the amount spent annually by public school teachers on classroom supplies from their own pockets – is A LOT of money! From basic classroom essentials like chairs to technology-related items like Chromebooks, public school teachers across the nation continuously (and selflessly) pour their own resources into creating engaging learning environments.

Classroom materials are needed year-round, and passionate teachers have endless ideas to inspire creativity and learning in classrooms, but where can teachers go to get help funding these resources?

Enter SONIC’s Limeades for Learning initiative with philanthropic partner, DonorsChoose.org, a crowdfunding platform created to assist teachers who need funding for classroom enrichment projects. Since the launch of DonorsChoose.org in 2003, more than 1.4 million classroom projects have been funded. SONIC’s Limeades for Learning initiative launched in 2009, putting philanthropic dollars in the hands of guests to help fund public school teacher projects. Through this partnership, SONIC has donated more than $13 million, supported more than 33,000 projects, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact over 1 million students.

Until October 27, you can help determine how the brand should donate $1 million to teachers by visiting Limeades for Learning and voting daily for the teachers they want to support.

