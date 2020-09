Sponsored Content by LifeTown Columbus

Back in 2007, LifeTown Columbus was just an idea, a pilot program the Kaltmanns brought to Columbus City Schools.

They talked about this realistic indoor city that would help teach kids with disabilities life lessons. The district didn’t hesitate.

And now in 2020, they’re adapting to ensure every student has the tools for success, even in this virtual world.

