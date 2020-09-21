LifeTown Serves Kids with Disabilities from 20 School Districts, Community Support Can Help Them Help Even More

Sponsored Content by LifeTown Columbus

LifeTown Columbus is a program that Rabbi Areya Kaltmann and his wife Esther have dedicated their lives to.

Since 2007, it has provided thousands of children with disabilities a safe space to learn life lessons, make mistakes, and grow.

When 2020 brought everything to a halt, the folks behind LifeTown got creative with LifeTown on the Go.

LifeTown serves more than 5600 students every year; they come from 20 school districts in seven Ohio counties.

But they are ready and able to help even more, with support from generous community members.

