Levity & Addiction Treatment

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions

Treating an addiction isn’t easy, but that doesn’t mean the journey can’t have it’s fun moments.

That is part of the approach at Lighthouse Behavioral, that strives to bring their humanity to one of life’s toughest challenges.

It’s also what makes their workplace culture so unique. And when it comes to addiction treatment, ensuring everyone is on the same page it vital.

It’s why Lighthouse believes they’re able to share so many success stories.

WEBSITE: Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools