When it comes to helping out in Central Ohio, the team at Ricart Automotive never hesitates to lend a hand. For the past month, they have been collecting items for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. And, today, they are dropping them off as we all work together to help provided RMHC with the items they need to make the rooms in their new expansion a home away from home for the families who seek them out.