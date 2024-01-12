COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will join the world to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The King Arts Complex will spend the day remembering the influential man and is inviting you to hold up its legacy at its annual MLK Day Open House.

“If you consider MLK Day an important day in your life, then come out and let’s celebrate Dr. King’s legacy. Let’s come out and let’s perhaps volunteer and just enjoy what it has meant to us to have this great leader in our world and in our country that has helped us be about peace,” Executive Director of The King Arts Complex, Demetries Neely said.

