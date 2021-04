Sponsored Content by DownSize Columbus

The last time you bought or sold a home, did you include a legal expert? If you were in your 20’s or 30’s, probably not. But for someone in their 50’s, 60’s, or beyond, having legal advice is a smart move for many reasons.

It’s why Jarvis Law Firm is part of the upcoming DownSize Columbus virtual seminar.

WEBSITE: DownSize Columbus

Jarvis Law Office