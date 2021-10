Sponsored Content by DownSize Columbus

Even if you’ve never needed the advice of an attorney before, starting the downsize process may be the time to break your record.

But that’s a good thing. First and foremost, you want to avoid making costly mistakes later in life.

Legal advice is just one facet of the upcoming DownSize Columbus seminar. We talk with Jarvis Law Office about what you need to consider.

WEBSITE: DownSize Columbus

Jarvis Law Office