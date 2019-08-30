Learn More About the Ohio Couple Behind Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips and Their Flavor Combinations

Sponsored Content by Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips

Get to know an Ohio family that’s turning the humble spud into a tasty chip.

We learn about their business, their inspirations and why natural products is so important ot them.

Ask for them at your local grocer!

WEBSITE: Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.