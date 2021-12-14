Sponsored Content by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Does it seem like your gift list is getting longer as the holidays get closer? Maybe there were some late-game substitutions or teammates who slipped your mind? Or maybe you just need a game plan for getting it all done in record time?

This year, it’s easier than ever to shop quickly and easily and still grab some great deals on gifts for all the enthusiasts on your list. Flexible pickup opportunities, shipping and same-day delivery provide simple options for every gift buyer. And the best secret play? One-stop shopping means that you can get something for everyone before the clock runs out.

WEBSITE: Dick’s Sporting Goods