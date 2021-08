Sponsored Content by OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital

If you or a loved one suffers a stroke, there will be a lot of decisions to make in a very short amount of time.

One is regarding rehabilitation, which is almost always a vital role in the recovery.

The American Heart Association recommends that whenever possible an in-patient rehab hospital is best.

One such place is a trusted name in Central Ohio, OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital.

