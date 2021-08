Sponsored Content by UnitedHealthcare

As tough as the past 18 months have been on everyone, we are learning that the physical and mental health of our children is being impacted disproportionately. And the new school year is only compounding that.

It’s why we need to give our kids the necessary support and tools to manage their feelings.

For more, we turn to an expert with UnitedHealthcare.

