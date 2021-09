Sponsored Content by Otsuka America Pharmaceutica

When “Chef Duane” Sunwold was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2000, he underwent 18 months of treatment. But it wasn’t until he changed his diet that he really began feeling better.

After several years of dietary changes and following the advice of his medical team, his disease is in remission – and he’s here to share what he’s learned.

